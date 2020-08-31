Golden Knights Vs. Canucks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Golden Knights have a 2-1 edge on the Canucks entering Game 4 of their second-round series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but Vancouver isn’t out of it just yet.

The Canucks can even up the semifinals series with a win over Vegas at Rogers Place on Sunday. It wouldn’t be Vancouver’s first bounce-back performance of the series, either.

But will the Canucks pull it out? Or will the Golden Knights take a commanding 3-1 lead?

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights-Canucks Game 4:

When: Sunday, Aug. 30 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live