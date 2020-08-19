Gordon Hayward Injury: Celtics Star ‘Aggressively Treating’ Sprained Ankle

The Celtics will have to go without Hayward for a while.

But things aren’t all gloom and doom for the Celtics star, who exited Boston’s Game 1 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday after spraining his right ankle late in the contest.

Head coach Brad Stevens offered a somewhat positive update on Hayward’s status ahead of Game 2 on Wednesday, noting the forward already has begun the rehabilitation process. And he’s not messing around, either.

“Obviously, they’re aggressively treating it multiple times a day,” Stevens told reporters during his pregame Zoom conference. “He got in the pool a little bit today and was able to do some stuff in there. But right now, just hopeful the swelling goes down and get a better idea in the next three or four days (of), you know, next steps.”

Brad Stevens provides an update on Gordon Hayward. #Celtics pic.twitter.com/onE2fOjC6F — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 19, 2020

Game 2 of the series tips off at 6:30 p.m. ET.