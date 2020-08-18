Gordon Hayward Injury: Here’s How Much Time Celtics Forward Will Miss

Gordon Hayward just can’t catch a break.

The Boston Celtics forward will miss approximately four weeks after spraining his right ankle Monday night in his team’s playoff-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The injury is not to the same ankle Hayward injured in 2017 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s the full update from the Celtics:

#NEBHInjuryReport Celtics forward @gordonhayward suffered a Grade III sprain of his right ankle during the fourth quarter of last night’s game against Philadelphia. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks.



Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 18, 2020

The loss of Hayward is significant for Boston, as the 30-year-old is among the team’s best players and fills a variety of roles while on the court.

The Celtics and Sixers will play Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series Wednesday night inside the Walt Disney World bubble.