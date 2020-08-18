Gordon Hayward Injury: Here’s How Much Time Celtics Forward Will Miss

The Celtics star is going to miss time with yet another injury

Gordon Hayward just can’t catch a break.

The Boston Celtics forward will miss approximately four weeks after spraining his right ankle Monday night in his team’s playoff-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The injury is not to the same ankle Hayward injured in 2017 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here’s the full update from the Celtics:

The loss of Hayward is significant for Boston, as the 30-year-old is among the team’s best players and fills a variety of roles while on the court.

The Celtics and Sixers will play Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series Wednesday night inside the Walt Disney World bubble.

