The Carolina Hurricanes lit the lamp first Wednesday.

Haydn Fleury hammered home a pass from Sebastian Aho past the right shoulder of the Boston Bruins’ Jaroslav Halak.

Carolina got the board first in Game 4 against as well, but the Bruins stormed back in the final period of Monday’s action to take a commanding 3-1 series lead.

