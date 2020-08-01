Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Both teams, though already cemented in the NBA’s playoff picture, have something to play for.

The Miami Heat entered the Walt Disney World Campus just 2.5 games behind the third-seeded Boston Celtics. The Denver Nuggets, on the other hand, are one game behind the second-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

The Heat and Nuggets will take the floor Saturday in their their first NBA seeding game.

Can Miami’s Bam Adebayo lead the Heat over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets?

Here’s how and when to watch Heat-Nuggets.

When: Saturday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN | FuboTV — free trial

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images