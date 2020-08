The Heat on Monday can pop the Pacers’ bubble.

Miami, holding a 3-0 lead in their first-round NBA Playoffs series, will take on Indiana at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. With Jimmy Butler leading the charge, the Heat largely have made easy work of an overmatched Pacers squad.

Will the Heat complete the sweep? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Game 4 of Heat-Pacers:

When: Monday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT