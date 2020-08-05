Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At some point, it no longer will feel strange to see Tom Brady wearing Tampa Bay gear while surrounded by Buccaneers players.

However, for now, the sight of the 43-year-old quarterback playing for any team other than the New England Patriots is very bizarre.

USA TODAY Sports photographer Kim Klement on Tuesday shared 13 photos of Brady putting in work at Bucs training camp. One of the photos also features Rob Gronkowski, while others feature Brady alongside Mike Evans, LeSean McCoy and Blaine Gabbert, among others.

Take a look:

If we’re being honest, the red and black looks good on Brady. Tampa’s primary color scheme remains among the NFL’s most underrated.

As for Brady’s performance thus far in camp, the future Hall of Famer apparently is drawing rave reviews from his new teammates.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images