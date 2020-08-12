Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NBA players will need to think twice before inviting a casual companion to the Orlando bubble.

The league on Wednesday sent a memo to teams outlining the policies for guest arrivals later this month.

Each player from teams advancing beyond the first round of the playoffs is allowed four guests, who must meet certain criteria and follow specific guidelines for entry into ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Here are some details, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who obtained a copy of the memo:

NBA/NBPA guidelines on guests, starting after first-round of playoffs, per sources.

Four guests per player, but can be exceeded for children.

Guests can travel on team charters following testing.

Guests will be allowed to attend games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Players will be allowed to bring in family and "established longstanding personal friends," into The Bubble, per memo shared with teams today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Player guests can quarantine in team's market for three days, travel to Orlando, and then again for four days; or travel directly to Orlando and quarantine seven days there, per league memo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Each player is allowed one ticket per playoff game for a guest — plus an additional admission for a child (32 inches and below), per memo. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

According to Wojnarowski, the NBA and National Basketball Players Association negotiated terms that prevent players from hosting guests deemed to be casual in nature.

According to the memo, via Wojnarowski, restricted guests include “any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom the player has had limited in-person interactions,” as well as “current/prospective staff or business relationships … including agents, trainers, massage/physical therapists, personal chefs and tattoo artists.”

Here's who isn't eligible to come into The Bubble as a guest, per memo: "Any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom the player has had limited in-person interactions. (For example)… known by the player only through social media or an intermediary." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Among those also NOT allowed as player guests, per memo: "current/prospective staff or business relationships…including agents, trainers, massage/physical therapists, personal chefs and tattoo artists." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

The NBA announced last Wednesday that the latest round of coronavirus testing resulted in zero positive tests. No player has tested positive for COVID-19 since entering the Orlando bubble last month.

Clearly, the NBA would like to keep it that way as the postseason nears and a limited number of outside guests eventually arrive.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images