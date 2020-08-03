Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season has reached its homestretch.

Following Brad Keselowski’s victory Sunday in the Foxwoods 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, there now are six races remaining before the start of the Cup playoffs. And though 10 drivers have clinched spots in the postseason, the final six spots very much are up for grabs in the final month of the regular season.

Here are the updated Cup Series standings:

The biggest storyline as the playoffs near is whether seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson — currently 18th in the standings — will qualify for the postseason in his final campaign as a full-time Cup driver. The Hendrick Motorsports driver, who hasn’t won a race since 2017, is set to retire after this season.

Next up for the Cup Series are two weekend races at Michigan International Speedway: Saturday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images