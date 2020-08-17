Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There are three races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs — can you believe it?

Chase Elliott on Sunday kicked off the final month of the regular season with a win in the GoBowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway road course. It was Elliott’s second victory on the season.

He and nine other drivers currently are locked into the 16-driver playoff field, leaving six spots up for grabs.

Here are the updated NASCAR standings after Sunday’s race at Daytona:

The biggest story down the stretch is whether Jimmie Johnson, who plans to retire after this season, will qualify for the playoffs. The 44-year-old hasn’t won a race since 2017.

Next up on the Cup Series schedule is Saturday’s Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images