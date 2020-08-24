Here Are Updated NASCAR Standings With One Race Left Before Playoffs

It’s hard to believe, but there is only one regular-season race remaining on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

A busy weekend at Dover International Speedway saw Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick win Saturday and Sunday, respectively. With only next weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway left to run, 13 drivers are locked in to the playoff field, with the final three spots up for grabs.

Here are the updated NASCAR Cup standings:

Of course, the main storyline next weekend will be whether Jimmie Johnson, who plans to retire after this season, can qualify for the playoffs in his final full-time NASCAR campaign. The 44-year-old trails Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron by just four points, and has a real shot at squeezing into the postseason.