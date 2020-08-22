Here’s How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Fared In NBA Coach Of The Year Voting

Boston's head coach placed seventh in this year's voting.

So, Brad Stevens isn’t the NBA’s Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

But he did get a couple of votes.

Believe it or not, the Boston Celtics head coach placed seventh in this year’s voting, grabbing one second place and two third-place votes for a total of five points.

The Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse ran away with the award for the second year in a row with a whopping 470 points, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer (147 points) in second and Billy Donovan (134) in third.

Here’s the full voting results, via Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico:

Maybe next year.

