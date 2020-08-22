Here’s How Celtics’ Brad Stevens Fared In NBA Coach Of The Year Voting

So, Brad Stevens isn’t the NBA’s Coach of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

But he did get a couple of votes.

Believe it or not, the Boston Celtics head coach placed seventh in this year’s voting, grabbing one second place and two third-place votes for a total of five points.

The Toronto Raptors’ Nick Nurse ran away with the award for the second year in a row with a whopping 470 points, followed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer (147 points) in second and Billy Donovan (134) in third.

Here’s the full voting results, via Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico:

Brad Stevens finished eighth in the Coach of the Year voting. pic.twitter.com/DIS78SKLUu — Marc D'Amico (@Marc_DAmico) August 22, 2020

Maybe next year.