Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Professional sports leagues have made their return in the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic. And they’re doing everything they to avoid hiccups.

And that means they have to be flexible, because the only thing you likely can plan, is that plans probably will change.

In the case of Major League Baseball, where two teams have experienced sizable coronavirus outbreaks, games were canceled and postponed to attempt combating any further spread across clubs.

And though the Boston Red Sox haven’t experienced an influx in positive tests as the Miami Marlins or St. Louis a few of their games has been impacted.

MLB released a few changes that would condense a two-game series between the Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies into a double header Sept. 8 as a result of a number of games being postponed.

Additionally, Boston’s three-game series against Miami originally scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 14 will be pushed back a day to begin Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Check out all the schedule changes below:

With the following rescheduling details announced by @MLB this afternoon, all postponed contests are now scheduled to be completed prior to the end of the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/qcVVOaVZmh — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) August 6, 2020

The Red Sox enjoy an off day Thursday before welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to Fenway Park on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images