It appears Dougie Hamilton is good to go.

The Carolina Hurricanes’ top-pairing blueliner is expected to be back in the lineup for the first time since mid-January when the Hurricanes and Boston Bruins play Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series Wednesday.

Hamilton had been out for months due to injury, but is expected to skate on Carolina’s top pairing with Jaccob Slavin. As a result, Sami Vatanen is expected to be a healthy scratch.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images