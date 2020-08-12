It appears Dougie Hamilton is good to go.
The Carolina Hurricanes’ top-pairing blueliner is expected to be back in the lineup for the first time since mid-January when the Hurricanes and Boston Bruins play Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series Wednesday.
Hamilton had been out for months due to injury, but is expected to skate on Carolina’s top pairing with Jaccob Slavin. As a result, Sami Vatanen is expected to be a healthy scratch.
Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images