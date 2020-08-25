Here’s Mic’d Up Video Of Tom Brady Running For TD During Bucs Practice

Tom Brady on Tuesday did what he does best: show of his wheels.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback scampered for a short touchdown at one point during his team’s training camp practice. The play clearly delighted both Brady and his teammates, as the future Hall of Famer obviously isn’t known for his blazing speed.

The Bucs later shared a mic’d-up video of the play.

Take a look:

TOUCHDOWN, TAMPA TOM 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tAW9wIKEB3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 25, 2020

Whether the Buccaneers are any good this season remains to be seen. However, it’s clear that Brady is enjoying life away from the New England Patriots.