Bill Belichick sported a new look Wednesday morning.
The New England Patriots head coach was seen wearing a protective face mask during his team’s first training camp practice. Belichick also appeared to be socially distancing, either intentionally or not.
Take a look:
Bill Belichick, masked up and extremely distanced. pic.twitter.com/fsYljzqg5Q
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 12, 2020
If NFL teams thought Belichick’s “hoodie” look was intimidating, they’re in for a real treat when the 68-year-old debuts the hoodie-mask combo.
As seriously as Belichick seems to be taking COVID-19, the same can’t be said for one of his former players.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images