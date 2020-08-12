Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick sported a new look Wednesday morning.

The New England Patriots head coach was seen wearing a protective face mask during his team’s first training camp practice. Belichick also appeared to be socially distancing, either intentionally or not.

Take a look:

Bill Belichick, masked up and extremely distanced. pic.twitter.com/fsYljzqg5Q — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 12, 2020

If NFL teams thought Belichick’s “hoodie” look was intimidating, they’re in for a real treat when the 68-year-old debuts the hoodie-mask combo.

As seriously as Belichick seems to be taking COVID-19, the same can’t be said for one of his former players.

