Luka Dončić made some magic Sunday night, hitting a game-winning triple at the end of overtime in the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Before sinking the buzzer-beater, however, Dončić was a little preoccupied with something else.

The Mavs called a time out with 3.7 seconds left in the extra frame, giving both teams some much-needed time to prepare for the final play. Dončić found another way to occupy his time, though.

Check it out:

.@luka7doncic was doing water bottle flips during a timeout in overtime 😂 pic.twitter.com/U3fjG1Q8za — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2020

Hey, at least he hit the shot.