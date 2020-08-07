Tiger Woods began his quest for his 16th major title Thursday. And while it wasn’t a terrible outing, he’s still got a ways to go.

Woods finished 2-under-68 at TPC Harding Park and had an overall healthy swing. He bogeyed on holes 2 and 14 and missed five straight fairways at one point. But the 44-year-old, as we’ve seen so many times, found ways to salvage Round 1 when he easily could have been in the mid-70s.

Here’s a long birdie putt that put Woods at 2-under:

A long birdie putt moves Tiger to 2-under. Full Leaderboard➡️ https://t.co/QV8fkpw4hG pic.twitter.com/b5AAmoUl3c — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) August 6, 2020

This was Woods’ lowest score in the opening round since 2012.

“I made some good putts,” Wood said after Round 1, via the PGA. “For the most part of the day, I missed the ball on the correct sides. This golf course, you have to hit the ball in the fairway. You get the ball in the rough, into the grain, there’s no chance you can get the ball to the green. I felt like I did a decent job of doing that, and the golf course is only going to get more difficult as the week goes on.”

Round 2 is set for Friday, with Woods expected to tee off at 4:58 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images