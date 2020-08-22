How Bruce Cassidy Feels About Bruins-Lightning Series Having Back-To-Backs

When the NHL released the schedule for the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, many were asking the same question: Why in the world are there back-to-backs?

With many teams now out of the postseason, there will be just two series at a time being played in each hub. As a result, one would think you just stagger the series and there’s one game a day at each hub arena.

But that’s not so. And as it relates to the Boston Bruins, they’ll have two sets of back-to-backs in their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Games 2 and 3 will be played on consecutive nights, while if-necessary Games 6 and 7 will be back-to-back, too.

It’s not an insignificant development, as some teams approach their goaltending situation differently when a back-to-back is in the equation. Sure, not having to travel makes things easier, but it’s still a hurdle for all teams involved.

Asked to share his thoughts on the scheduling, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had plenty to offer.