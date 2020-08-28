How Can You Honor Jackie Robinson? Red Sox Offer 42 Suggestions

Jackie Robinson Day feels even more necessary than usual this year, with racial injustice being such a prevalent topic in the news cycle.

So, as Major League Baseball on Friday honors its first Black player, the Boston Red Sox made sure to join the conversation and offer suggestions for how everyone can make a difference.

The Red Sox tweeted a list of 42 ways to honor Robinson, who broke MLB’s color barrier on Aug. 15, 1947.

Check it out:

We can all honor Jackie Robinson today and every day: pic.twitter.com/HxLMko7kUf — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 28, 2020

Jackie Robinson Day, usually celebrated April 15 but pushed back for 2020 as the league navigates a unique season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, arrives one day after seven MLB games were postponed in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting and subsequent protests related to racial inequality and police brutality.

The Red Sox, whose scheduled game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night was postponed, clearly are looking for ways to not only raise awareness about an important subject but also encourage people to take action in the hopes of ending systemic racism.