How John Moore Has Made Big Impact On Bruins This Postseason, Despite Not Playing

Getting healthy scratched, especially with regularity, isn’t something that pleases many NHL players.

And while it’s probably safe to say John Moore wishes he could be providing more on the ice, it hasn’t stopped him from playing a big role for the Boston Bruins off it.

The depth defenseman has played in just one game since arriving in the Toronto bubble, and it was the exhibition against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

With five of the Bruins’ lineup spots on the blue line all but set in stone, Moore, Connor Clifton and Jeremy Lauzon have been fighting for the sixth and final spot since even before the NHL’s pause back in March.

Lauzon grabbed ahold of the job during restart training camp and into the start of games, but Clifton got inserted into the lineup for Game 3 against the Carolina Hurricanes to provide some energy, and he has held onto the spot since.