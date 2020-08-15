Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are set for another crucial matinee.

The B’s will take on the Carolina Hurricanes at noon ET on Saturday in Toronto in Game 3 of their Stanley Cup Playoffs first-round series. The series is tied 1-1 and the winner of Saturday’s contest will seize the advantage in the battle to advance to the next round.

NBC will air the game itself, but NESN will provide full pregame and postgame coverage in the manner Bruins fans know and love.

Here’s the schedule for Bruins programming on NESN before, during and after Game 3.

11 a.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”

Noon — “Behind the B”

12:30 p.m. — “Bruins My Story: Sean Kuraly”

1 p.m. — “Bruins My Story: Torey Krug”

1:30 p.m. — “Bruins My Story: David Krejci”

2 p.m. — “Bruins My Story: Jake DeBrusk”

2:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”

3 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final”

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images