Fear not, Boston sports fans. NESN has you covered.

The Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox both will be in action Sunday, and NESN will provide full, live coverage of both teams’ games on NESN and NESN+ channels.

The Bruins will face the Washington Capitals at noon ET on Sunday in their round-robin tournament finale. The game will air on NESN, with Bruins pregame coverage starting at 11 a.m. When Bruins-Capitals ends, postgame coverage will shift to NESN+.

The Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:35 p.m. Pregame coverage and the start of the Blue Jays versus Red Sox game will appear on NESN+, but NESN will join the game in progress at the conclusion of the Bruins game. Red Sox postgame coverage will appear on NESN.

Here’s the full schedule for coverage of Sunday’s Bruins and Red Sox games on NESN and NESN+.

NESN

11 a.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”

Noon — Bruins vs. Capitals

2:30 p.m. (or end of Bruins game) — Red Sox vs. Blue Jays in progress

4:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

5 p.m. — “Red Sox Final, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services”

NESN+

12:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

1 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”

1:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

2:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”

3 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services”

