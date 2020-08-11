Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN will have live Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox coverage Tuesday on NESN and NESN+ channels.

NESN’s coverage of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes will kick off Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET on NESN with an hour-long pregame show. The Bruins will face off against the Hurricanes at 8 p.m. on NESN in Game 1 of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Bruins postgame coverage will air on NESN at the conclusion of the Bruins game.

The Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays will air at 7:30 p.m. on NESN+. Red Sox pregame coverage will air on NESN and NESN+ at 6:30 p.m. and will move over to NESN+ exclusively at 7 p.m. through postgame coverage. To find your cable provider’s NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings.

The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage Tuesday on NESN and NESN+ is as follows:

NESN

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

7 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”

8 p.m. — Bruins vs. Hurricanes

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”

11 p.m. — “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank”

NESN+

6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

7 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”

7:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Rays

10:30 p.m. — — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

11 p.m. — “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images