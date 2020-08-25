How To Watch Live Bruins, Red Sox Programming Tuesday On NESN

Boston sports fans have another full night in store.

The Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox will be in action Tuesday night, and NESN will provide live coverage of the teams’ games, just as fans have come to expect.

The Red Sox will visit the Toronto Blue Jays, with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET on NESN. First pitch of the Red Sox-Blue Jays game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., and the game will air on NESN.

The Bruins will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. on NESN+ and run for one hour. NBCSN will air the Bruins-Lightning Game 2, but be sure to return to stick with NESN+ at 9:30 p.m. for postgame coverage.

To find your cable provider’s NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings.

The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage on NESN and NESN+ is as follows:

NESN

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”

6 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays

9:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Final”

10:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank”

NESN+

6 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”

9:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”

10 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final”

For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.