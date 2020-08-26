How To Watch Live Bruins, Red Sox Programming Wednesday On NESN, NESN+

For the second consecutive night, New England fans will be able to enjoy an exciting and busy evening of Boston sports.

Both the Bruins and the Red Sox will be in action Wednesday. The B’s and Tampa Bay Lightning will square off in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on the second night of a back-to-back. The Sox, meanwhile, will play the middle contest of their three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays.

All Red Sox coverage Wednesday can be seen on NESN. Bruins pregame coverage will be available on NESN+, while postgame coverage for Game 3 will be simulcasted on both NESN and NESN+.

Here’s a full rundown of Wednesday’s Red Sox and Bruins programming schedules. All listed times are Eastern.

NESN

5:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch” LIVE

6 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday” LIVE

6:30 p.m. — Red Sox at Blue Jays

9:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings” LIVE

10 p.m. — “Red Sox Final” LIVE

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime” LIVE

11 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final” LIVE

11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours” LIVE

NESN+

7 p.m. — “Bruins Face-Off” LIVE

10:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime” LIVE

11 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final” LIVE

11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours” LIVE



For real-time updates on the NESN and NESN+ programming schedule, follow @NESN on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.