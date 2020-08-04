Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NESN will have live Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox coverage Wednesday on NESN and NESNplus channels. Bruins coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NESN with an hour-long pre-game show. The Red Sox then will face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at 4 p.m. on NESN.

The Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays game will air on NESN as soon as the Bruins matchup is complete. If the Bruins game does not conclude by the 6:30 p.m. start of the Red Sox game, Red Sox-Rays will start on NESNplus. Red Sox pre-game coverage will air at 5:30 p.m. on NESNplus. To find your cable provider’s NESNplus channel, visit NESN.com/listings.

The Bruins post-game coverage and the Red Sox post-game coverage will air on NESNplus immediately following the conclusion of each game.

The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage on NESN and NESNplus tomorrow is as follows:

