NESN will have live Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox coverage Wednesday, due to the postponement of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes after a six-hour marathon between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Coverage of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Bruins and Hurricanes will begin at 10 a.m. ET on NESN with an hour-long pregame show. The Bruins and Hurricanes face off in Game 1 at 11 a.m. on NESN. Bruins postgame coverage will air on NESN at the conclusion of the Bruins game.
The Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays will air at 7:30 p.m. on NESN. Red Sox pregame coverage will air on NESN at 6:30 p.m., and NESN will continue airing the matchup through postgame coverage. To find your cable provider’s NESN and NESN+ channel, visit NESN.com/listings.
The full schedule for live Bruins and Red Sox coverage Wednesday on NESN as follows:
NESN
10 a.m. — “Bruins Face-Off Live, presented by EchoStor Technologies”
11 a.m. — Bruins vs. Hurricanes, Game 1
1:30 p.m. — “Bruins Overtime Live, presented by Ace Ticket”
2 p.m. — “Bruins Postgame Final, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services”
6:30 p.m. — “Red Sox First Pitch”
7 p.m. — “Red Sox Gameday Live, presented by DCU”
7:30 p.m. — Red Sox vs. Rays
10:30 p.m. — “Red Sox Extra Innings”
11 p.m. — “Red Sox Final, presented by Rodenhiser Home Services”
11:30 p.m. — “NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank”
