Tom Brady has major plans for the big four-three.

Not only is he preparing to enter his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presumably with an eye toward winning a seventh Super Bowl title after racking up six rings with the New England Patriots. He also might finally get a new cellphone.

Twitter went bananas over the weekend when Brady posted an Instagram story of his car dashboard that seemed to show the quarterback still uses an iPhone 6 Plus, a 6-year-old device that’s a far cry from the latest iPhone 11.

So, when Brady took to Twitter on Monday to thank everyone for wishing him a happy 43rd birthday, he made sure to poke fun at himself for the outdated mobile.

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year… https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

Of course, Brady is no stranger to self-deprecating jokes. Why would his 43rd birthday bring about anything different?

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images