How Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Drew ‘Huge Cheer’ In Buccaneers Practice

Well, it didn’t take very long for the Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski connection to impress in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers on Tuesday held their second padded practice of the summer. While the running game, according to NFL Network’s James Palmer, stood out most during the session, there apparently was one pass play that captured everyone’s attention.

Beware, New England Patriots fans. Palmer’s rundown of the play might be tough to stomach.

“The offense was struggling late in practice,” Palmer said. “Brady had missed a couple of guys. He was visibly kind of agitated on the sideline. It was a third-down play up against their own goal line and he hit Gronkowski down the sideline with a beautiful pitch and catch that we’ve seen so many times between the two up in New England. It grew a huge cheer from the offense. They had a chance to get jawing at a defense that was yelling at them pretty good throughout the entire day.”

Yeah, that probably isn’t a good sign for the rest of the league.

Barring schedule changes, it won’t be terribly long until we see Brady and Gronkowski make their Bucs debuts. Tampa Bay is scheduled to open its 2020 season in New Orleans against the Saints on Sept. 13.