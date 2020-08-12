Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that didn’t take long.

The NHL fined Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour $25,000 for his comments after Carolina’s double overtime loss to the Boston Bruins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Wednesday.

Brind’Amour’s comments came after Boston scored its second goal of the game to go up 2-1 in the second period. Carolina quickly challenged, but the call stood and the Canes were assessed a delay of game penalty.

The NHL’s explanation for not overturning the goal said “Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek controlled the puck prior to Charlie Coyle’s goal, which nullified the potential hand pass.”

It was unclear whether Carolina was challenging a missed stoppage or a hand pass.

And Brind’Amour did not hold back with an expletive-filled, NSFW response.

“He comes to me and says pick one, I’m like, well it’s one of the two,” he told reporters after the game, via The Athletic’s Sara Civian. “There’s absolutely no way that can be a goal. He’s putting it on me to pick it, well you tell me what you’re calling. You’re calling he had it? Then it’s a (expletive) goalie interference.

“The guy comes to me and says it’s either goalie interference because he has it and the guy knocked it out of his hand or it’s a glove hand pass, you gotta pick one. Either way it’s a no goal. What? You have to tell me what the call is. He’s telling me to pick one

“… There’s no way that’s a goal in any league. We have a million people doing this and they can’t get it right. That’s the problem with this league. … It’s (expletive). This is where the league is a joke.”

Yikes.

The Hurricanes and Bruins get right back to it with Game 2 on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

More NHL: Why Bruins’ Top Line Clicking In Game 1 Wasn’t A Relief For Bruce Cassidy

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images