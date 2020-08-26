In Stunning Turn, Nick Wright Admits He Was Wrong To Celtics’ Enes Kanter

Enes Kanter on Monday trolled Nick Wright for a year-old, poorly aged take about the Boston Celtics.

On Wednesday, the “First Things First” co-host responded directly to Kanter, but you might be surprised by the results.

With Kanter joining via video call, Wright offered this:

“Enes, I don’t do this often, because it doesn’t often happen,” he said. “But I have something to tell you: I was wrong. I thought that the Celtics were going (to have a tough season). And this is why, after watching you for the season, I picked you guys to make the conference finals just a couple of weeks ago on this show.

“I thought you guys were going to really struggle defensively. And, not only did you not struggle defensively, as a team you guys were a top five defense. The defense actually improved slightly when Enes Kanter was on the court. … I deserve to be clowned on this one because i was dead-wrong. I don’t think it was that hot of a take, but I just ended up being wrong.”

.@getnickwright has a message for @EnesKanter:



Well, that was unexpected.