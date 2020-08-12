Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman isn’t the biggest pass catcher, but he can be a nightmare matchup on the gridiron.

Edelman, who the Patriots list at 5-foot-10 and 198 pounds, is a force to be reckoned with after the catch. Between the Super Bowl LIII MVP’s speed and shiftiness, linebackers seemingly have no shot of stopping Edelman across the middle, and taking him down is no easy task for defensive backs, either.

The New England wideout on Tuesday highlighted one of his on-field approaches via Instagram, noting the “low man wins.” The post unsurprisingly earned the seal of approval from another athlete with a smaller stature.

“Always,” Isaiah Thomas wrote in the comments section.

Thomas currently is awaiting his next opportunity to prove the low man always wins. The 5-foot-9 guard, who played in 40 games with the Wizards this season, was released by the Clippers days after Washington traded him to Los Angeles back in early February.

The two-time NBA All-Star recently made it clear he’d welcome a return to Boston, even in a backup role for the Celtics.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images