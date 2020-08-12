Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals begins Wednesday afternoon inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.

The Islanders advanced past the qualifying round via a 3-1 series win over the Florida Panthers. The Metropolitan Division-winning Capitals landed with the third seed in the Eastern Conference after going 1-1-1 in the round-robin stage.

New York and Washington met four times during the regular season, splitting the series at two wins apiece.

Here’s how to watch Islanders vs. Capitals Game 1 online:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

