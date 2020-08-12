The first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals begins Wednesday afternoon inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble.
The Islanders advanced past the qualifying round via a 3-1 series win over the Florida Panthers. The Metropolitan Division-winning Capitals landed with the third seed in the Eastern Conference after going 1-1-1 in the round-robin stage.
New York and Washington met four times during the regular season, splitting the series at two wins apiece.
Here’s how to watch Islanders vs. Capitals Game 1 online:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network
More NHL: Mark Scheifele Believes Matthew Tkachuk Didn’t Intend To Hurt Him
Thumbnail photo via Dennis Schneidler/USA TODAY Sports Images