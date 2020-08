The Washington Capitals will look to stave off elimination as the New York Islanders enter Game 5 one win away from advancing in the first round of the NHL Playoffs.

The Islanders hold a 3-1 series lead heading into Thursday night’s clash, winning each of the first three games in the NHL’s bubble city of Toronto.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Capitals Game 5:

When: Thursday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network