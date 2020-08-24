Islanders Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

The two teams have not played each other in the playoffs since 1987.

Two teams will enter, but only one will emerge victorious.

The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers will kick off what’s sure to be a feisty second-round series Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. The long-time rivals have not faced off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1987, adding a new chapter to the rivalry.

But who will take Game 1? Tune in to find out.

Here’s how to watch Islanders-Flyers Game 1 online:

When: Monday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

