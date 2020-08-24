Islanders Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Two teams will enter, but only one will emerge victorious.
The New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers will kick off what’s sure to be a feisty second-round series Monday night at Scotiabank Arena. The long-time rivals have not faced off in the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 1987, adding a new chapter to the rivalry.
But who will take Game 1? Tune in to find out.
Here’s how to watch Islanders-Flyers Game 1 online:
When: Monday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network