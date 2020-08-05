Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New York Islanders are one win away from advancing past the NHL’s qualifying round.

The Islanders currently hold a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five set with the Florida Panthers. New York edged out Florida 2-1 in the series opener last Saturday before claiming a 4-2 victory in Tuesday’s Game 2.

The sides will meet Wednesday afternoon in the Toronto bubble for the second leg of a back-to-back. Here’s how to watch Islanders-Panthers Game 3 online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 5 at noon ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images