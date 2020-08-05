The New York Islanders are one win away from advancing past the NHL’s qualifying round.
The Islanders currently hold a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five set with the Florida Panthers. New York edged out Florida 2-1 in the series opener last Saturday before claiming a 4-2 victory in Tuesday’s Game 2.
The sides will meet Wednesday afternoon in the Toronto bubble for the second leg of a back-to-back. Here’s how to watch Islanders-Panthers Game 3 online and on TV:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 5 at noon ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports
More NHL: Jake Muzzin Suffers Scary Injury In Leafs-Blue Jackets
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images