J.D. Martinez Injury: Red Sox DH ‘Fine’ After Left Hand Hit By Pitch

Martinez took a pitch to his left hand in the eighth inning on Sunday's game

Red Sox fans held their breath in the eighth inning of Sunday’s win over the Nationals when J.D. Martinez took a 95 mph fastball off his left hand.

The slugger was taken out of the game, despite his request to play through it, and was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin.

But it looks like the injury isn’t too serious.

“They took X-rays on it and he’s fine,” manager Ron Roenicke said in his postgame Zoom conference. “It’ll be day-to-day, just to see how much pain he has. It got him right on the bone, though, in the back of the hand. It’s in a spot I’m sure would be pretty sore.”

Though his hand is not broken, it’s unclear if this will impact Martinez’s status Monday against the Atlanta Braves.

