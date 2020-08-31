J.D. Martinez Injury: Red Sox DH ‘Fine’ After Left Hand Hit By Pitch

Red Sox fans held their breath in the eighth inning of Sunday’s win over the Nationals when J.D. Martinez took a 95 mph fastball off his left hand.

The slugger was taken out of the game, despite his request to play through it, and was replaced by Tzu-Wei Lin.

But it looks like the injury isn’t too serious.

“They took X-rays on it and he’s fine,” manager Ron Roenicke said in his postgame Zoom conference. “It’ll be day-to-day, just to see how much pain he has. It got him right on the bone, though, in the back of the hand. It’s in a spot I’m sure would be pretty sore.”

Though his hand is not broken, it’s unclear if this will impact Martinez’s status Monday against the Atlanta Braves.