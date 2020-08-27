Jackie Bradley Jr. Continues To Swing Bat Well In Red Sox’s Loss To Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr. is on a tear right now

It looks like Jackie Bradley Jr. is heating up again.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder was one of baseball’s hottest hitters across the first two weeks of the coronavirus-shortened season.

Bradley cooled down, but seems to have turned it back up once again.

The 30-year-old entered Wednesday night’s contest rocking an impressive .333 batting average over his last eight games and continued the positive trend collecting a hit in the Red Sox’s 9-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

For more on the Sox outfielder, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

More MLB:

Red Sox President Sam Kennedy Joins NESN To Discuss Upcoming Trade Deadline

Related