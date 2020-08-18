Jake DeBrusk Had Great Reaction To Charlie McAvoy’s Hit On Jordan Staal

The momentum was all over the place Monday night.

But one of the biggest shifts was when Charlie McAvoy threw himself into Jordan Staal.

The B’s entered the third period of Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with the Carolina Hurricanes down 2-0. But one of the catalysts to the Bruins scoring four unanswered goals to ultimately earn a 4-3 victory to take a 3-1 series lead was McAvoy stepping into the Hurricanes captain.

(You can watch the hit here)

Staal is four inches bigger and 12 pounds heavier than McAvoy, so the Bruins defenseman was punching above his weight a little bit. And when asked about the collision, Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk had a great reaction.