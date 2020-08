Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

James Reimer was impressive in net Thursday.

The Carolina Hurricanes netminder stepped up when his team needed him, recorded 33 saves in Game 2 of their first-round matchup against the Boston Bruins. The Canes ultimately took down the Boston Bruins 3-2.

To see his best save of the night, check out the “Save Of The Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images