The Boston Bruins had a roller-coaster of game Monday.

After falling behind 2-0 across the first two periods, the Bruins erupted for four goals in the final period to take down the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round matchup of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Jaroslav Halak came up with 16 saves on the night, but none were bigger than one he had early in the game to keep Hurricanes’ lead at just one at the time.

