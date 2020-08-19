Jaroslav Halak Shines As Bruins Down Hurricanes, Advance to Second Round

Jaroslav Halak was sturdy in net Wednesday.

Halak joined the Bruins’ starting lineup with Boston’s series with the Carolina Hurricanes knotted at one game apiece. He’s proceeded to win three straight contests and help the B’s advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The veteran goaltender was a brick wall in net in Wednesday’s 2-1 series-clinching win stopping 23 shots on the night.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy discussed the netminder’s performance as well as the squad’s win as a whole.

