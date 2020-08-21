Jarrett Stidham Injury: Patriots QB Reportedly Could Miss Practice Time With Leg Ailment

Jarrett Stidham’s early struggles in training camp might have been health-related.

The New England Patriots quarterback “has been battling discomfort from a leg injury,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Friday morning.

Stidham reportedly is not expected to participate “much, if at all” in Friday’s non-padded training camp practice.

“(The Patriots) will proceed cautiously,” Rapoport tweeted.

Jarrett Stidham has been in the mix for the #Patriots starting job. He had a rough few days, which the ailment may explain. He had wanted to practice, but we’ll see how much he’s allowed to do. https://t.co/lhZXOpaa0j — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2020

Stidham was present at Friday’s practice.

Jarrett Stidham is present pic.twitter.com/mGjjMJmXA2 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 21, 2020

After splitting reps evenly with fellow starting QB hopefuls Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer in the Patriots’ first three practices this week, Stidham saw a decreased workload Thursday. He attempted just six passes in competitive 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills compared to 15 for Hoyer and 17 for Newton.

Stidham has impressed at times in his second Patriots training camp but has thrown twice as many interceptions (six) as Newton (two) and Hoyer (one) combined. The 2019 fourth-round draft pick threw two picks on back-to-back reps in limited action Thursday.

WEEI’s Nick Stevens was the first to report news of a Stidham injury, which he said could sideline the 24-year-old for the “foreseeable future.”

Breaking: @FitzyGFY is hearing Jarett Stidham may be out for the "foreseeable future" with an injury. — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) August 21, 2020

Thumbnail photo via New England Patriots