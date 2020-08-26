Javonte Green Injury: Celtics Rookie Leaves Bubble To Have Knee Surgery

Javonte Green has left the bubble.

The Boston Celtics rookie underwent successful arthroscopic surgery after tearing the meniscus in his right knee, the team announced Tuesday. The team expects him to return to basketball activities in the next two to three weeks.

Green will return to the Walt Disney World bubble within the week.

Green isn’t the only Celtics player to leave the bubble due to injury. Gordon Hayward also departed after Game 1 of Boston’s four-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers due to a right ankle sprain.

The Celtics will go without both players when they take on the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals, which begin Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.