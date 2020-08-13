Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After the Boston Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic, Jaylen Brown on Sunday delivered a thoughtful statement about the impact isolating with the rest of the NBA has on players’ mental health.

But within the serious message, sharing perspective of athletes’ sacrifices with fans at home, was a light-hearted quote.

“A lot of time a lot of guys when they get done playing basketball, they want to be able to leave and forget about basketball for a little bit,” Brown said.

“It’s impossible here in the bubble. You go out and chill, you might see Donovan Mitchell sitting there and you’re like, ‘Man I don’t want to see him right now.’ But it kind of is what it is.”

The subtly dig on Donovan Mitchell didn’t seem to mean anything at the time, but a few days removed, the players have turned running into each other in The Bubble into a funny bit.

Every time the Celtics Wing and Utah Jazz shooting guard came across eachother on campus, which apparently was a lot of times on Wednesday, they documented it.

Check out the interactions below, complete with Brown hiding behind a stone wall while Mitchell was at the pool.

That’s crazy bro…. you told me to come back😒😒😒 https://t.co/XXPFaaSm03 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 12, 2020

It seems like these two have formed quite the friendship. Hopefully, it’s ok with Brad Stevens, as some NBA coaches reportedly had to ask their players to stop hanging out with opponents ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports