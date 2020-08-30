Jayson Tatum Believes NBA Showed Power As Collective With Playoff Strike

The Boston Celtics played in a game for the first time since last Sunday, as their opening game of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the Toronto Raptors was postponed from Tuesday.

Game 1 between the Celtics and Raptors, along with the rest of Monday and Tuesday’s slate of postseason games, were rescheduled after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 matchup Monday against the Orlando Magic.

And with that, all eyes were on the NBA’s message against police brutality and racial inequality, and other leagues in professional sports followed suit.

For Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, it showed everyone what can be accomplished when some of the nation’s largest stars in sports come together.

“I think what we’ve been doing off the court is a big reason why we came down here,” Tatum on Sunday said after the Celtics win over the Raptors in Game 1, while donning a shirt honoring George Floyd. “I think the world is seeing how powerful we are as a collective. The things we can accomplish when we all come together as one.”

A major point of the NBA’s restart was to keep the country’s focus on progressing towards equality for everyone, and they haven’t let off the gas.