Jayson Tatum’s weekend inside the NBA’s Orlando bubble was a tale of two hairstyles.

Tatum sported much longer hair than we’re used to seeing from the young swingman in the Celtics’ first seeding game Friday. The curly locks didn’t do Tatum any favors against the Milwaukee Bucks, however, as he only logged five points on shooting a dreadful 2-for-18 shooting clip in Boston’s narrow loss.

The 2020 All-Star went back to his usual cut ahead of the Celtics’ matchup against the Trail Blazers, and much better on-court results followed. Tatum dropped a game-high 34 points as Boston fended off a second-half surge by Portland to secure its first win at Walt Disney World.

So, did Tatum’s lousy performance against the Bucks motivate him to meet with a barber? Not exactly.

Jayson Tatum on his haircut: “I was going to cut my hair before the first game.” Said his mom and grandma wanted him to play at least one game with the long hair. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) August 2, 2020

NBA fans on Twitter were convinced the haircut played a part in Tatum bouncing back. The third-year pro isn’t buying into that theory, however.

Jayson Tatum said he was going to cut his hair before the first game, but his mom and grandma loved the curls and wanted him to play at least a game or two with them. “I guess it was a coincidence that I went 2 for 18 then cut my hair.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) August 2, 2020

Tatum and C’s return to action Tuesday night against the Miami Heat.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Ehrmann/Pool USA TODAY Sports Images