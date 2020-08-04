Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a slow start ramping back up to his normal self upon arriving at the NBA bubble for the restart of the season, Jayson Tatum on Sunday had quite the bounce-back game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

But in addition to leading the Boston Celtics with a game-high 34 points, Tatum had a career-best eight assists.

In an interview with team reporter Amanda Pflugrad ahead of Boston’s third seeding game against the Miami Heat, Tatum explained the jump in his passing game.

“Just watch film and make the right pass. A lot of the assists I had last game, guys were just open, whether they were doubling me or showing off the ball screen or over-helping. Like the one I threw to (Jaylen Brown), it was just a simple right pass and he knocked down a shot. So just doing more of that, as simple as making the right play.”

.@jaytatum0 joins us pregame to talk about his performance Sunday and look ahead to tonight's matchup.

We’ve seen Tatum show a ton of growth throughout his third season here with the Celtics, but getting better with handing the ball of in the right spots certainly could put his game over the top.

We’ll see if he continues on this trajectory Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images