Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Utah Jazz’s upcoming game with the Denver Nuggets might prove to be consequential.

The teams will lock horns Saturday afternoon at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla., in an NBA seeding round game. The Nuggets are in third place in the Western Conference standings, trailing the second-place Los Angeles Clippers by just one and a half games. However, fifth-placed Utah is just two games behind Denver with just three games remaining.

Here’s when and how to watch Jazz versus Nuggets:

When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images