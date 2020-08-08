The Utah Jazz’s upcoming game with the Denver Nuggets might prove to be consequential.
The teams will lock horns Saturday afternoon at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Fla., in an NBA seeding round game. The Nuggets are in third place in the Western Conference standings, trailing the second-place Los Angeles Clippers by just one and a half games. However, fifth-placed Utah is just two games behind Denver with just three games remaining.
Here’s when and how to watch Jazz versus Nuggets:
When: Saturday, Aug. 8, at 3:30 p.m. ET
TV: TNT
Live Stream: TNT
Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images